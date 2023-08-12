Reported internal WWE response regarding Bray Wyatt's status 

A string of recent reports suggested that Bray Wyatt's recent absence from WWE could be attributed to his health being in critical condition.

Following Fightful's recent report, which stated that things were looking better for the former world champion, Ringside News reported that a person from inside the company provided some insight on the recent reports.

According to the report, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws would prevent the news of Wyatt's 'life-threatning' illness from spreading from the company.

“There are HIPAA laws in place preventing the dissemination of that information, even corporately,” said the reported source.

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE last year

Wyatt's journey with WWE has been turbulent, to say the least. After Wyatt's "The Fiend" character had run its course, he was released by the company in July 2021. During his absence, multiple rumors sprang up suggesting that he was in talks with both WWE and AEW to make a return to the ring.

In the summer of last year, the sports entertainment giant started dropping easter eggs and hints alluding to Wyatt's potential return. From various mysterious video packages to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" blaring over the speakers in arenas during commercial breaks, Wyatt's return was aptly telegraphed.

At the end of Extreme Rules 2022, Wyatt returned to the company and began a new storyline. Over the next few weeks, Uncle Howdy was introduced as a character in the Wyatt universe as Bray himself picked a feud with LA Knight.

After weeks of back and forth between the two, Bray came out on top in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It seemed like Wyatt was heading into a program with Bobby Lashley following his feud with Knight but it was seemingly dropped when Wyatt took a hiatus from the company.

The entire situation around Wyatt's absence remains filled with a lot of unknowns. At this point, we can only hope the best for Bray and wish to see him back in action soon.

