Reported location of Bray Wyatt during last week's SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was at his home in Tampa, Florida during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

When Bray Wyatt returned last year, there was a lot of excitement around his storyline and how WWE would carry it forward. Since then, the aura and mystery surrounding Wyatt has fizzled out, resulting in a lackluster feud against LA Knight.

Following his feud with Knight, Wyatt was supposed to feud with Bobby Lashley and the two men even started their storyline by taking shots at each other. However, everything went dark a couple of weeks ago and Wyatt hasn't been seen on television in recent weeks.

There have since been rumors that Wyatt will miss WrestleMania 39 due to a "physical issue" and WWE was looking for another opponent for the Almighty One. Last week on SmackDown, Wyatt was again absent from the show and there was no mention of him on TV either.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Bray Wyatt was not on SmackDown. Instead, he was at home in Tampa, Florida.

"Bray Wyatt was not at Smackdown Friday. He was in Tampa at home," per Fightful.

Chris Masters is willing to replace Bray Wyatt against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

It looks like WWE may not have to wait long to find an opponent for Lashley at WrestleMania. Former WWE superstar Chris Masters recently expressed interest in replacing Wyatt against Lashley during an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"Yes, he did [Lashley reacted to the interview in January]," Masters said. "And I just noticed today that Wyatt is out for WrestleMania. So Bobby, he is looking for an opponent and I told Bobby under his Instagram posts that I left that date open for him. So maybe one day we will get this Hurt Lock, Master Lock match. Believe me, I'm pushing for it. But um, you know, couple loose ends I got to tie up there."

This matchup could be interesting given that both superstars used a similar finishing move. We will have to wait and see if WWE is able to find a suitable opponent for Bobby Lashley in time for WrestleMania.

