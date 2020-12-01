Reported plans for Bray Wyatt in his feud with Randy Orton on WWE RAW

One of the most exciting feuds on Monday Night RAW right now is the one between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. After Bray Wyatt cost Randy Orton his match on RAW last week, The Legend Killer joined Alexa Bliss this week for 'A Moment of Bliss' and the segment saw a bizarre twist.

Randy Orton made a bold statement by claiming that the voices that The Fiend hears are his. He also reminded everyone of how he burned down Bray Wyatt's cabin and suspected Alexa Bliss to be The Fiend's weakness. Lights went out, The Fiend appeared, and Bliss was in Randy Orton's arms. The Fiend looked concerned and almost begged Orton to hand over Bliss to him. Orton did so and left the laughing mocking Bray Wyatt 'who's laughing now?'

On the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the plans are for Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss to be the babyfaces in their feud with Randy Orton on RAW. The booking is questionable considering how Wyatt cost Orton his match and Alexa Bliss murdered the innocent 'Friendship Frog' during an episode of Firefly Fun House. Although, this week The Fiend showed signs of vulnerability.

Meltzer further revealed that Randy Orton is believed to be the 'master heel' and he will help Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss turn babyface in the next few weeks. It is speculated that Randy Orton might go one-on-one against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC later this month.

The history between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton share some really interesting history, going all the way back to 2016 when Orton joined The Wyatt Family. The two also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships together during that run. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble 2017 and then Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber next month.

With Orton being one of Wyatt's 'followers', he refused to face him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. All this turned out to be a masterplan as Randy Orton won the trust of Bray Wyatt, only to betray him and burn the Wyatt compound with the grave of Sister Abigail. The two clashed at WrestleMania 33 where Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Championship.

The Fiend is here to hurt those who have hurt Bray Wyatt in the past, and if someone falls perfectly in that category, it is Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see what other twists and turns take place in this feud on Monday Night RAW.