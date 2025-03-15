Reported reason why 28-year-old WWE star has been out of action for several weeks

It's been a while since WWE NXT Superstar Lucien Price and OTM have been on TV. According to reports, the 28-year-old star is currently dealing with an injury.

Ad

He made his in-ring debut for the Stamford-based company back in 2022 during an NXT live event. Price and his tag team partner Bronco Nima made their NXT Level Up debut the following month in a tag team match against Chase U, which they lost. Jaida Parker is also a member of the group, but she mostly competes as a singles star.

According to PWInsider, OTM member Lucien Price is currently out of action with a hand injury. That's the reason why the team has been off TV lately. Price's last televised match was on the January 14, 2025, episode of WWE's developmental brand.

Ad

Trending

During the show, he and Bronco Nima challenged Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Titles, but they were unsuccessful.

Expand Tweet

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price faced the team of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a tag team match at an NXT house show on January 18, which was their last match as a team. Nima wrestled several singles matches after that at live events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback