Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, beating the legendary Goldberg to win the title. Strowman held onto the title until SummerSlam where he lost the title to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Right after the finish of the match, we saw Roman Reigns come out and lay out both men. This led to a triple threat match at WWE Payback where Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship.

It looks like Braun Strowman is no longer in the WWE Universal Championship title picture right now. Strowman showed up on RAW Underground this week and ended up getting into an altercation with Dabba-Kato. Shane McMahon made sue both men were kept apart and they will face each other on RAW Underground next week.

Reason why Braun Strowman is on RAW Underground

Speaking of Braun Strowman being featured in RAW Underground, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue gave us an update on the reason behind it. Tom said that the reason was as simple as WWE creative not having anything else right now and they are hopign that featuring Strowman alongside Shane McMahon in RAW Underground could be beneficial. Tom did stress that Braun Strowman is still a SmackDown Superstar despite being on RAW Underground:

At the moment, Braun Strowman is still a SmackDown guy. I have reached out and have had that confirmed and RAW Underground is being used as a special non-brand arena right now. It's very possible that come the draft he will be moved but at the moment, it's another case of the company not having anything for someone right now. Shane McMahon has enough room to help someone out, much like he's done with Shayna Baszler in the past.

With the WWE draft coming up, there is certainly a chance that we could see Braun Strowman move over to WWE RAW permanently. However, at this point in time that is not the case and the former Universal Champion is officially still a SmackDown Superstar. Strowman will face Dabba-Kato on RAW Underground next Monday.

