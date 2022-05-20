Reported reason why Charlotte Flair wasn't suspended by WWE

Charlotte Flair went off-script during her segment with Becky Lynch and was sent home. However, she wasn't suspended because WWE feared she'd go to AEW.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during RAW this week as they disagreed with WWE's creative plans for them. However, they aren't the only ones to outrightly disobey the company's plans.

Flair and Lynch were to exchange their women's championships during a segment after the Draft. Lynch gave Flair the SmackDown Women's Title, whereas Flair was to hand The Man the RAW Women's Title. The Queen dropped the championship belt, refusing to hand it over.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch was furious with Flair after the angle. WWE sent Flair home, but she was soon brought back. WWE allegedly didn't want her to join AEW and didn't take any harsh action against her:

"Lynch was furious and Flair, who had expressed concern about thinking the segment didn’t make sense, went out and didn’t do it as told. She was sent home, but was quickly brought back. We were told at the time the decision was made not to punish her or get rid of her because they didn’t want to hand Flair to AEW. With Naomi & Banks, even though neither is pushed at the level of Flair, the idea may be the same."

Sasha Banks and Naomi's situation compared to Charlotte Flair's

The report said Sasha Banks and Naomi would also not be treated harshly for the same reason. Naomi's current contract is reportedly nearing its end. However, it is believed that WWE will not let go of either Banks or Naomi.

Many superstars released by WWE joined AEW. The company doesn't want the rival promotion to sign their top names like Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Sasha Banks.

