Reported reason for the controversial booking of Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns went to war in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam in what is now being dubbed one of the best SummerSlam main-events ever. The match received its fair share of criticism for making Reigns look weak despite winning the match. As per reports, WWE wanted Lesnar to come out looking strong.

The match saw The Beast Incarnate decimate the Tribal Chief for the most part. Reigns, however, won the match and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal title thanks to an assist from his cousins The Usos. The three men had to bury Lesnar under a pile of rubble to prevent him from getting up before the 10 count.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's goal was to make Brock Lesnar look strong in defeat to maintain his aura. This was Lesnar's third straight loss to Roman Reigns and would have severely tarnished his credibility if he did not dominate the match.

''The goal of the match was for Reigns to win but to protect Lesnar and maintain his aura. But in doing those finishes where you don’t want anybody to really lose, there is no satisfaction in getting the win. Here, the idea of the forklift and the visual was done to camouflage that,'' said Meltzer

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Take a bow, Roman and Brock.



That was one for the ages.



#SummerSlam They saved their best match till last.Take a bow, Roman and Brock.That was one for the ages. They saved their best match till last.Take a bow, Roman and Brock.That was one for the ages.#SummerSlam https://t.co/KZTLubDxTx

Brock lesnar essentially lost due to interference

Dave Meltzer pointed out that having such a high degree of interference from outside factors in a highly promoted main-event could be viewed negatively. He admitted that most fans found the ending entertaining and it worked because of the company and the time.

''Most found it entertaining and the best match on the show, although in almost any other case, that kind of interference and a finish to something promoted as a conclusive match in a long series would be taken differently. The finish seemed to work well for most, because of the time and more important, the company,'' said Meltzer

✖️A̶N̶I̶K̶E̶T̶✖️ @RatedWrestling_ 🤣



#SummerSlam Nah Bruh, But Why did Jey help Brock Lesnar Suplex Jimmy Nah Bruh, But Why did Jey help Brock Lesnar Suplex Jimmy 😭😂🤣#SummerSlam https://t.co/z23IrBj6mq

With Brock Lesnar in his rear-view mirror, Roman Reigns is set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Brock Lesnar have won at SummerSlam? Yes No 44 votes so far