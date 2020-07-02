Reported reason for Shayna Baszler's absence on WWE RAW post COVID-19 testing

The Queen Of Spades hasn't been on WWE for over a month.

Who can ever forget Shayna Baszler's WWE RAW debut?

Shayna Baszler had a memorable WWE RAW debut

Shayna Baszler hasn't been seen on WWE RAW since May 18th, when she defeated Natalya in a Submission Match. It has been surprising not to see the Queen Of Spades in action, especially after she was booked in such a dominant fashion on her WWE RAW debut and the subsequent PPVs.

Reason for Shayna Baszler's absence on WWE RAW

Fightful Select has recently reported that even though Shayna Baszler has tested negative for COVID-19, she hasn't been on WWE RAW because the promotion hasn't booked her in any storyline.

There is no reason yet as to why WWE hasn't booked Shayna Baszler in its shows, but it was well known that she worked very closely with Paul Heyman during her run on WWE RAW. Maybe Paul Hayman's absence from WWE Creative has led to her being an afterthought.

Shayna Baszler has been one of the most dominant women Superstars in recent history. Given her experience in MMA, The Queen Of Spades was always booked as a formidable opponent. Baszler had established herself as one of the top heels in NXT, winning the NXT Women's Championship on two occasions.

If you are someone who has been following Shayna Baszler since her days in NXT, then you would have expected her main roster run to be nothing short of the same. Her WWE RAW debut will never be forgotten; it isn't every day that you see a WWE Superstar biting into the neck of the WWE RAW Women's Champion on their debut.

After her debut on the Red Brand, Shayna Baszler extended her dominance to the Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PPV. The Queen Of Spades single-handedly eliminated five other women Superstars in the match to book her spot to face Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

At WrestleMania, Shayna Baszler came close to beating The Man, but Lynch got the win when she rolled up The Queen Of Spades. The WWE Universe expected to see another match between the two, but Baszler was booked in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, which she lost.