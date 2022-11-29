Reported time when WWE had planned Becky Lynch's return

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch made her WWE in-ring return at Survivor Series WarGames, and according to recent reports, it wasn't a last-minute decision.

The Man was revealed to be the last competitor in the match on the latest episode of SmackDown. She was taken out of action for several months after sustaining an injury at SummerSlam. She teamed up with Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had plans for Becky Lynch to compete at Survivor Series before Mia Yim was added to the WarGames match. The former RAW Women's Champion pinned Dakota Kai to score a victory for their team.

Mia Yim also returned to the company several weeks ago after she was released last year. She is currently a member of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

She was revealed as the fourth member of Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series. Yim and Becky Lynch are part of the RAW women's roster and are portrayed as babyfaces.

Lynch opened the latest episode of RAW, where she brawled against Damage CTRL.

