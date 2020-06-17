Reported update on Asuka's push; reason for change in WWE Backlash match finish

With paul Heyman relieved of his backstage duties, is Asuka's future secure?

Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count out at WWE Backlash.

Asuka successfully defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash

Asuka won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in May. On the following night on WWE RAW, Asuka, along with the WWE Universe, was shocked when Becky Lynch handed the WWE RAW Women's Championship to her. Asuka recently faced Nia Jax at WWE Backlash.

Update on Asuka's push

There were rumors that the firing of Paul Heyman as Executive Director of RAW sent a few RAW Superstars into a frenzy. The Superstars were uncertain whether their push would continue, given that Heyman wasn't part of the WWE Creative team. Among those names, Asuka was one such WWE Superstar.

WrestleTALK has reported that Asuka doesn't have a reason to worry about the latest backstage changes that have taken place. Here's what the website has reported;

“He [Vince] is still high on Asuka, she won’t be hurt with Heyman gone”.

Reason for change in WWE Backlash match

It has also been reported that the finish of the match at WWE Backlash was changed to protect Nia Jax and not hurt Asuka.

Asuka's reign as WWE RAW Women's Champion

As WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka has feuded with two WWE Superstars. The feud took place simultaneously with Asuka facing Charlotte Flair amidst her ongoing feud with Nia Jax. Asuka was set to face Nia Jax at WWE Backlash, but she was booked to face The Queen two weeks in a row.

Asuka was successful in her Title defense at WWE Backlash, when the match ended in a double count out. The following night, WWE scheduled a rematch between the two, and Asuka won the match via pinfall. With Extreme Rules right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who steps up to The Empress Of Tomorrow.

Asuka became the second Women's Grand Slam Champion when Becky Lynch relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship to her. Asuka was on a 914-days unbeaten streak that ended at WrestleMania 34 when Charlotte Flair beat her. Since her loss at WrestleMania, Asuka has won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE's first Women's TLC match.

In the WWE, Asuka is the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, a Women's Tag Team Champion with Nikki Cross and a Money In The Bank winner.