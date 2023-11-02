Reported update on Roman Reigns' current status for Survivor Series

It was earlier reported that WWE's flagship star, Roman Reigns, is set to compete in his last match of the year at Crown Jewel this weekend against LA Knight.

A further report from Boozer 666, who has been known to provide accurate information, suggests that Reigns' absence is only tentative, and while he is set to miss one of the Big Four shows, it might not be the case if something changes.

Roman Reigns has been largely criticized for his lack of appearances and matches during his title run, especially as of late. Despite being the biggest star of the company, The Tribal Chief has been granted quite a light schedule where he doesn't have to show up often.

This year, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has competed in a total of 10 matches, with only six of them being televised. While WWE has done an apt job of making Reigns a special attraction, fans have expressed their concern at the lack of the main champion on TV.

WWE even introduced the World Heavyweight Championship this year to make up for the lack of on-screen World Titles.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend

The Tribal Chief recently made his return to SmackDown after over two months of absence from WWE. He was confronted by John Cena, who introduced Reigns' next challenger, LA Knight. The Megastar has been gaining a lot of momentum as of late and is now primed to challenge for the top titles of the company.

Knight's challenge was accepted by The Head of the Table, who threw a number of obstacles his way in the form of The Bloodline. Despite the faction's attempts at gaining the upper hand over Knight, The Defiant One made it to the contract signing, where he went toe-to-toe with Reigns on the mic.

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns in what has been reported to be the latter's final match of the year.

Do you think it could mean that Roman might be taking some time off after dropping the belt, or could it be another case of an elongated absence as the champion? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think