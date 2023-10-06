Reported update on WWE's plans for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40

The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 just a few months away, with speculation and rumors making its usual rounds, especially where Stone Cold Steve Austin is concerned. The WWE Hall of Famer has been rumoured to be present in Philadelphia for The Show of Shows, but it seems that this might not be true.

Ringside News recently reported, after reaching out to a trusted source in the company, that any reports of Austin being penned down to compete at WrestleMania 40 are "fake news". The Texas Rattlesnake, so far, is not scheduled to wrestle in Philadelphia, and is likely going to be enjoying the show from his home in Texas.

Steve Austin headlined the first night of WWE WrestleMania 38

In the build-up to WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, Kevin Owens continued to call out and taunt Austin, inviting him to show up on a special edition of the Kevin Owen Show. The WWE Hall of Famer did not make a single appearance in the lead-up.

At the end of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens set the stage and invited Austin to come out, and the Texas Rattlesnake obliged. This resulted in an impromptu match between the two and they wrestled all around the arena with Austin coming out on top. The legend was quite elated after the match and here's what he had to say:

"I came here looking for anything. This is where I started. I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was really an honour to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches," said Austin.

The match marked Austin's first bout in almost 20 years. He had previously wrestled The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 19 in what was presumably his retirement match. He, however, has shown that he has still some left in the tank.

