Reports: Cesaro's WWE contract to expire soon

A recent report has revealed that WWE star Cesaro's contract with the company will expire just after this year's WrestleMania, which will be held in April.

WrestlingInc has reported that Cesaro's WWE contract will end "shortly after WrestleMania". No other details have been revealed by the report.

Cesaro has been with WWE for a decade, having joined the company back in 2011. He debuted in FCW in 2011 and arrived on the main roster a year later on SmackDown.

The 40-year-old has won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles on a number of occasions, while winning the United States Championship once - his only singles title in the company.

Where could Cesaro go to after WWE?

The most likely destination for a Superstar of Cesaro's calibre if he leaves WWE is AEW. Two of AEW's top stars, Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, have expressed their admiration for Cesaro.

While speaking on his Saturday Night Special show, Chris Jericho said that Cesaro would be a top star in AEW:

"Now we just have to get Cesaro in AEW and then we’ll really stir it up. I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys.”

Rhodes, meanwhile, lavished high praise on Cesaro, calling him a "PWG Nikita Koloff".

Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff. https://t.co/tuQtcWtoRF — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2020

If Cesaro does leave WWE later this year, it will be the second time that he will exit the company. He was hired by WWE in 2006, but was "fired" even before debuting, which he revealed in a recent interview with Lilian Garcia.

In the same interview he said that he had frustrations about certain things in WWE, but he usually turns that into something positive. Cesaro is a five-time RAW Tag Team champion, while he has held the SmackDown Tag Team title on two occasions as well in WWE.