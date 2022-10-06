[Spoiler] NXT superstars set to make main roster debut on WWE SmackDown

NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma is one of the most popular groups in all of WWE right now. The stable is reportedly set to make its highly awaited main roster debut soon.

According to an update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the faction consisting of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez is expected to be a part of the SmackDown brand.

The faction could debut as soon as this week. A report from PWInsider suggested:

"We are told that Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Electra Lopez and Raul Mendoza may appear as soon as tomorrow’s Smackdown season premiere from Worcester, MA. There were pitches for them recently and some we have spoken to believe the group will start this week."

Legado Del Fantasma's rivalry with the D'Angelo Family was regarded as one of the best feuds of 2022.

The storyline saw the two groups merge, as members of the group didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with each other.

LDF leader Escobar is also a former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He will be aiming to win more gold on the main roster.

Triple H has utilized numerous former NXT stars since taking over the WWE creative team

Hunter took over as WWE's Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement a few months ago.

Since then, Triple H has brought back numerous former WWE stars to the company and has also utilized former NXT superstars.

Among those that were brought back are the likes of Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai. Whereas, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, alongside Scarlett Bordeaux and Hit Row, have made their mark on the blue brand.

While it remains to be seen if The Game has any plans to bring back a previously departed superstar, it is almost confirmed that Santos Escobar and his faction are set to take the main roster by storm.

