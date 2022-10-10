Reports emerge on Triple H possibly bringing back another former female WWE Superstar to the company 

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Triple H is set to bring back another former WWE star to the company.

29-year-old Sarah Logan is reportedly set to make her return as part of the SmackDown brand. Following the Valhalla Awaits segment that aired on season premiere of SmackDown, it has now been noted that Sarah is set to return for the first time since her appearance earlier this year.

According to the same report, the former Riott Squad member is set to be connected on-camera with The Viking Raiders. She is married to Erik from the same tag team in real-life.

At the Royal Rumble 2022 show, Sarah entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and lasted a total of 43 seconds before being eliminated by The Bella Twins.

It was during the same match that she briefly reunited with her former Riott Squad stablemate, Liv Morgan. The faction was led by Ruby Riott, who is currently signed with AEW.

Rowe was released from WWE back in 2020 due to reported budget cuts. It was later the same year she announced that she would step away from professional wrestling "for the foreseeable future."

Following her release, Sarah, also known as Sarah Rowe, has competed for the Control Your Narrative promotion. The company founded by EC3 and Braun Strowman.

Triple H has brought back numerous former stars including Bray Wyatt

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative team in July 2022, he has brought back previously released superstars to the company.

At the Extreme Rules 2022 show, Bray Wyatt was the latest name to make his grand return to WWE. Former NXT Champions, Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross were among the many that made their returns.

Whereas Wyatt's former stablemate, Braun Strowman, was another marquee name that returned to WWE under The Game as well.

Triple H has made notable changes to the company since taking over from Vince McMahon following his retirement.

