Reports: Four possible WrestleMania 37 matches revealed

Four matches are reportedly being discussed for WrestleMania 37, including Roman Reigns vs. Edge and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. Bad Bunny is also set to debut at the event in a tag team match, while Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton is said to be in the works.

According to Wrestle Votes, those four matches were “on the books” in a recent WWE creative meeting about WrestleMania 37. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 19, 2021

As the tweet says, the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37 has not yet been decided. Last year, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship.

This year, the WWE Championship match is reportedly “open” with just seven weeks to go until WrestleMania 37. McIntyre is currently preparing to defend his title against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Randy Orton at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE’s WrestleMania 37 match announcements

Edge won the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

As of the time of writing, WWE has not announced any matches for WrestleMania 37. The winners of this year’s Royal Rumble matches, Edge and Bianca Belair, are guaranteed to compete in World Championship matches at the event. However, they have not yet chosen which titles they want to challenge for.

Assuming plans do not change, Edge looks set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In the other SmackDown World Championship match, Belair will take on Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.