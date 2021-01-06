Reports: NXT talent to move to SmackDown and get involved in Roman Reigns storyline

An NXT Superstar could soon be joining the storyline between the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

WrestleVotes is reporting that an NXT talent was set to be called up to Friday Night SmackDown last week and was supposed to get involved in the main event segment with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens. The report further adds that this NXT talent is on tonight's New Year's Evil card.

Just heard an interesting story... NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO. Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 6, 2021

Here is the card for NXT New Year's Evil, and as per the report, one of these could soon be moving to SmackDown.

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly - NXT Championship

Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez - Last Woman Standing match

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik - NXT Cruiserweight Championship

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been at the top of the SmackDown roster since his return at SummerSlam 2020. Roman Reigns has been feuding with Kevin Owens for the last couple of months and while he has defeated KO at WWE TLC 2020 and on the 'Christmas Special' episode of SmackDown, both the victories came with some assistance from Jey Uso.

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens took on Jey Uso in the main event and defeated him. Following the match, KO beat up Uso and tried to get Roman Reigns to show up. Owens then took Uso to the stands and was about to jump from a platform on him before Roman Reigns attacked him. The show ended with Reigns tossing Owens through a table from the stands of the WWE ThunderDome.