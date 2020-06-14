Reports on reason for Shayna Baszler's absence in WWE

Shayna Baszler was involved in a feud with former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. The Man, however, decided to take a hiatus from WWE because due to her pregnany. Thus ending the feud and handing over the RAW Women's Championship to Money In The Bank winner, Asuka.

The Queen Of Spades debuted on WWE RAW in February and instantly went after Becky Lynch. Baszler won the Elimination Chamber match, booking her spot to fight The Man at WrestleMania 36. In the Elimination Chamber match, Shayna Baszler managed to eliminate every other participant herself, consolidating herself as a dominant Superstar in the promotion.

At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch walked away with the win when she beat Shayna Baszler via a roll-up pin. Many fans thought that their feud wasn't over and that Baszler will be given another shot at the RAW Women's Title. But neither did she receive that shot nor did she win the Money In The Bank briefcase at the PPV. Baszler has been missing in action for quite some time now and here's the reason why the rumor mill thinks so.

On this week's episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cited reasons for Shayna Baszler's absence from WWE's shows.

“As far as her not being around there’s kinda no reason for her to be around because the program was Asuka and Nia Jax. The next program is going to be Charlotte Flair. At some point, Shayna was going to be back in that mix, but it wasn’t going to be right now.”

“Her not being on TV may just be — keep her off TV so somebody doesn’t try to beat her when they don’t need to beat her if you know what I mean, because we still want to do something with her down the line.”

“You know 10 years ago Shayna Baszler would have zero chance to be in NXT let alone the main roster — that’s the reality. It’s not anything against her, but it’s against what 10 years ago the standards for wrestling was.” (h/t Ringside News)

It was Paul Heyman who wanted to push Shayna Baszler as a monstrous heel, much like Brock Lesnar. But with Heyman gone and with Charlotte Flair reportedly being next in line for a Title shot, it is unlikely for Shayna Baszler to get the same opportunities as before.