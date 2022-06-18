Reports suggest Vince McMahon's replacement is being groomed to run WWE in the coming years

New reports suggest Vince McMahon's replacement is going to be none other than Nick Khan.

The McMahon family has been the face of WWE for over fifty years. Vince McMahon Jr. is the pioneer behind the global juggernaut watched by millions that we know today. McMahon recently stepped down from his duties as the CEO of the company under controversial circumstances.

It seemed obvious that the moniker would be passed on to Shane or Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie has been announced as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company during the course of the investigation into her father. However, a new report from Fightful Select suggests that Nick Khan will eventually be leading the charge and usher in a new era for WWE:

"Beyond Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO, he will retain his creative duties and actually appear on SmackDown Friday, in what CNBC claims is an "in character appearance." We've not confirmed the in-character aspect. The immediate reaction that Fightful got when speaking to people in the company was frustration, as several said they viewed the move as a largely superficial move. Vince McMahon's personal responsibilities in running the company have dwindled in recent years, as he's erected a team led by Nick Khan to carry WWE into the next generation. [H/T - Fightful Select]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- Talent, staff react to Vince McMahon stepping down

- Smackdown tonight

- Talent react to Stephanie McMahon in power

- Vince retaining creative

- Johnny Ace's future

- What is expected to change

It will be interesting to see how the company and the product will look under Nick Khan's leadership over the coming years. Sportskeeda will keep you posted as the story progresses.

Vince McMahon's allegations will not affect day-to-day business

WWE is a billion-dollar organization that has created several branches apart from just sports entertainment. The wrestling world was shocked to its core when a recent report suggested McMahon had an intimate relationship with an employee and increased her pay based on their alleged relationship.

The company came out and announced an on-going investigation into McMahon and John Lauranitis. Later, McMahon voluntarily decided to step down and make his daughter, Stephanie, the new interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company. In a recent report from Fightful Select, it was mentioned that the day-to-day running of the business will not be affected.

"As far as talent go, on Wednesday they were briefed and told "The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the investigation." There was then a follow up message that said "In the meantime it's business at usual -- Vince will be at TV this Friday. Thank you." [H/T - Fightful Select]

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

It will be interesting to see how the story develops moving forward and what actions the Board of Directors will be take regarding the allegations against the former Chairman. This is a developing story and Sportskeeda will keep you posted.

