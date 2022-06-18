Reports suggest WWE personality will exit the company following Vince McMahon allegations

Reports suggest that John Laurinaitis will leave WWE following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

Laurinaitis has been the head of talent relations and worked with the company for decades. During his time with the promotion, there have been several stories about how Lauranitis wasn't the easiest man to work with.

A recent report from Fightful Select suggests that Laurinaitis' days in the company are almost over. In the wake of the allegations against Vince, it seems like Johnny Ace will become a scapegoat for the boss.

"Nearly unanimously, staff, employees and talent expect John Laurinaitis to be gone from the company, though one said "as long as Vince McMahon is around, he'll probably just come back unless he's Vince's latest scapegoat." Another talent said "From a creative aspect im hoping that things change but I doubt they will. From a business aspect I’m also hoping that things change, but also still doubt they will. Really the only thing that I think will actually change is Johnny will be fired which will be nice. Stephanie is great but I doubt she’s gonna suddenly be on board with healthcare and guaranteed contracts." [H/T - Fightful Select]

It will be interesting to see if Laurinaitis does indeed leave the company permanently or if he gets to return with the power back in the hands of Vince.

Vince McMahon is set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier today, WWE announced that Vince McMahon would appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The timing of McMahon's appearance on the blue brand has shocked many, as he recently stepped down as the company's Chairman and CEO. WWE confirmed the news in a brief press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX.

McMahon's appearance is highly anticipated as it is currently unknown when he will appear and whether he'll reference the on-going investigation and controversy.

