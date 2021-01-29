Reports: Update on Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble status

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is merely a few days away and with that, speculations are at the peak of either Becky Lynch or Ronda Rousey or both of them returning to the company at the pay-per-view. There is now an update on their status for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are both not currently scheduled to appear at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

Three years ago @RondaRousey walked into WWE and left a trail of destruction 😳



Maybe one day we'll see her again...#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NLgvzSYFej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in WWE

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have a massive history in WWE together. It was in 2018 at WWE Survivor Series when the SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was set to go one-on-one against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a 'Champion vs. Champion" match at the pay-per-view.

However, that never happened as Becky Lynch suffered an unfortunate injury at the last minute and she was replaced by Charlotte Flair at the event. Ronda Rousey won the match at WWE Survivor Series 2018 via DQ when Flair attacked her with multiple kendo stick shots.

Fast forward to January 2019, Becky Lynch won the women's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. Soon, Charlotte Flair was added to the match, making it a triple-threat.

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch became the only female in WWE history to win two different championships in the same night. pic.twitter.com/QfaMhkcyCE — Wrestling Stats (@WrestlingsFacts) August 11, 2019

Ahead of WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Asuka which led to the triple-threat at WrestleMania 35 becoming a 'Winner Takes All' match. At WrestleMania 35, in the historic first-ever all-women's main event, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. This was the final WWE appearance of Ronda Rousey.

As for Becky Lynch, she has been out of action ever since announcing her pregnancy on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank 2020. On December 7, 2020, Becky Lynch gave birth to her and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' first child.