Reports: Update on Bo Dallas' WWE status

Despite being absent from WWE television for over a year, Bo Dallas is reportedly still a member of the WWE roster.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Bo Dallas remains under contract with WWE. He said it is a “big mystery” as to why he has not been used in any WWE storylines since October 2019.

“Yes [he’s still signed with WWE]. He’s there and you know how they say ‘creative has nothing for him’? In his case that’s actually true. Usually when people say that it’s something else. I don’t know why he’s never been cut, they never use him. But, they didn’t cut him and they cut all of those guys that they cut in April. He’s still there, still got a job. No idea what or why or anything. Big mystery.” [H/T Wrestle Talk for the transcription]

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

Bo Dallas’ last set of WWE matches took place during the company’s European tour in November 2019. His most recent televised match came at Crown Jewel 2019, where he competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match alongside Curtis Axel.

WWE released over 20 Superstars in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Axel received his release that month, Bo Dallas kept his job in WWE.

What’s next for Bo Dallas?

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were tag team partners in The Social Outcasts and The B-Team

Former WWE producer Arn Anderson recently revealed that he once pitched the idea of Bo Dallas joining The Wyatt Family. The suggestion did not get approved despite Bo Dallas being Bray Wyatt’s real-life brother.

As the tweet above shows, Bo Dallas teased in December 2019 that the WWE Universe will see a new side to him when he returns. The former NXT Champion has mostly been silent on social media since posting that tweet.