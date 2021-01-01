Reports: WWE planning major stipulation match between Randy Orton and The Fiend for Royal Rumble 2021

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly planning Randy Orton vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2021 in a Firefly Funhouse match. If that does happen, it would become the second-ever Firefly Funhouse match in history after the one between John Cena and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt clashed at WWE TLC 2020 in a Firefly Inferno match. The PPV went off-air with Randy Orton pouring gasoline all over The Fiend and setting him on fire in the middle of the ring. Following that, the major belief among the WWE Universe was that The Fiend might be taken off TV for a considerable amount of time. But if the latest rumors are true, he might return very soon.

Randy Orton seemingly set Alexa Bliss on fire on Monday Night RAW this week

This week's Monday Night RAW ended with a massive cliffhanger. The final segment of the show saw a furious Alexa Bliss ask Randy Orton to set her on fire, the same way he did to The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020. She went all the way to bringing a can, pouring gasoline all over herself, and handing a matchbox to Orton.

While Randy Orton looked shocked and reluctant at first, Bliss continued provoking him. RAW ended with the lights going off and Orton appearing in front of the camera and lighting a matchstick, seemingly setting Alexa Bliss on fire. Fans are surely looking forward to the fallout of that segment and it would be interesting to see how WWE deals with the storyline going forward.

The last Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt was met with a mixed response. Some fans loved it, while others completely hated it. However, it was great to see WWE go creative and try something new.