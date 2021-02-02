Reports: WWE's plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's return 

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV physically since TLC 2020 where Randy Orton burned him in the middle of the ring following their Firefly Inferno match. It has been over a month now, yet the storyline between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton is still continuing, thanks to Alexa Bliss and her actions.

On the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez teased that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt might undergo an appearance change, and fans might see him with a new look on his return. However, there is no confirmation on when he might return to WWE TV.

Dear Randy,



It’s all a ⭕️



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

Could Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton go all the way to WrestleMania 37?

Last year, reports suggested that WWE is planning Edge vs. Randy Orton as one of the matches for WrestleMania 37. However, Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match this Sunday by last eliminating Randy Orton from the match. Following that on RAW, Edge defeated Orton in a singles match, thanks to a distraction from Alexa Bliss, with blood pouring from her mouth.

Edge is reportedly going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, taking the Edge vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania match out of the equation for now. WWE also looks to be in no hurry for Bray Wyatt to return, which hints towards the fact that they are just trying to drag this closer to WrestleMania, leading to an eventual match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at The Showcase of Immortals.

It was also reported that Orton could face The Fiend at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in a gimmick match, possibly something like the Firefly Fun House match that fans saw at WrestleMania 36 between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. Since that match did not happen at Royal Rumble, WWE could just postpone that to WrestleMania 37.