The 'Super Tuesday' edition of NXT is being billed as one of the biggest episodes of the year, and rightfully so. The episode will be headlined by a massive 4-way 60-minute IronMan match to crown the new NXT Champion, and the bout will feature four of the biggest Superstars from the Black-and-Gold brand.

Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano are expected to bring the house down but who will win the NXT Championship?

Mike Johnson revealed a big spoiler regarding the finish of the match on PWInsider Elite audio.

We advise you to stop reading right now if you don't wish to know the spoiler.

The fans who have continued to read this may not like what's coming. Mike Johnson reported that the 4-way 60-minute IronMan match would end in a tie between two Superstars.

The two Superstars will then face each other on next week's episode of NXT in a singles match to crown the NXT Champion.

The next episode of NXT will also air on Tuesday, and WWE intends on having a high-profile match saved up for the show.

The decision to not have a conclusive winner at the end of a 60-minute IronMan match may not go down too well with the fans. The creative team of NXT, however, has reportedly decided to prolong the NXT title angle for another week with the intention to get the viewers back. Would the decision backfire? Is WWE ready to face the backlash?

We would have to wait for the episode to see the kind of reactions that the reported finish would garner.

What to expect from the Super Tuesday episode of NXT?

Tonight you see a fight unlike anything you've EVER witnessed in @WWENXT!!! pic.twitter.com/iqQ4qk7frl — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) September 1, 2020

The upcoming Super Tuesday instalment of NXT will also feature two other matches. The first is a six-man tag team Street fight between Legado del Fantasma and the team of Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher will also face each other in a singles match.

The biggest match on the card is the IronMan showdown, and while it's going to be one of the best matches of the year, the controversial nature of finish could end up hampering the overall impact of the contest.