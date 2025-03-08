Retiring star's final WWE appearance seemingly confirmed - Reports 

A legendary performer is soon bidding goodbye to the wrestling world and now a new report has hinted at her upcoming WWE appearance, which could possibly be the last time we see her in the Stamford-based company. Meiko Satomura is currently on her retirement tour, with her final match being slated for late April.

Satomura is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time. After decades of performing in Japan, the veteran star finally joined WWE in 2020 as part of the now-defunct NXT UK brand. The 45-year-old performer quickly rose to fame and held the developmental brand's UK Women's Title for a staggering 451 days.

However, Meiko Satomura's appearances have become far and few in between in the last few years. Her final TV match for the company went down at Roadblock 2023, where she unsuccessfully challenged the then NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Now close to two years later, the 45-year-old is rumored to appear at Roadblock's 2025 edition, as per a new report from Fightful Select.

However, at this point, it isn't clear if Meiko Satomura would participate in the premium live event or merely be in attendance for the show.

Meiko Satomura faced Bayley last year in WWE

While her last TV match was at Roadblock 2023, Satomura performed in several house shows in Japan in July 2024. One of those matches was against Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, which the Japanese star lost.

Apart from that, Meiko Satomura also participated in a few tag team matches, where she teamed up with The Role Model, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL. While it remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion approaches her for a final hurrah in the company, for now, the 45-year-old star's retirement match will go down on April 29 next month.

