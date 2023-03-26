Returning WWE Superstar to be handed interesting Tag Team partner in Carmella's RAW absence 

Carmella missed last week's episode of WWE RAW after it was revealed that the former Women's Champion "wasn't available" for the show.

Last week, Chelsea Green was able to call Piper Niven to help her in her match against Bianca Belair and Asuka. But the Irish star was unable to lead Green to victory, so it appears that Chelsea will replace Piper on RAW as well.

Green is expected to fill the last slot in the Women's WrestleMania Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match this week on RAW. But interestingly, it looks like Carmella won't be by her side.

Instead, according to Xero News, Sonya Deville will be the superstar replacing Mella to team up with Chelsea Green. The pairing makes sense, given how Deville dislikes Adam Pearce.

Xero News @NewsXero Raw



Already out there but for anyone who wants it. RawAlready out there but for anyone who wants it. https://t.co/IHaxIVT7o8

Next week is the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania, so the show will be looking to tie up several loose ends.

It's unclear why Carmella missed last week's episode of WWE RAW

Carmella made her return from injury to WWE TV ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month. She returned to her old 'Mella is Money' gimmick. But recently, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been missing.

Carmella also missed a couple of live shows over the weekend. The WWE Universe is worried about the former Money in the Bank winner and the fact that she could have suffered another injury.

Carmella was paired with Chelsea Green on RAW and SmackDown after the two women hit it off and began to work well as a team. So there would be no storyline reason for them not to be pushed into WrestleMania together.

The company is yet to give an official update on Carmella, but since Corey Graves is part of RAW and will see Sonya Deville announced for the match in her place, he may reveal the reason for her absence.

Do you think Sonya Deville is the best partner for Chelsea Green at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes