Rey Mysterio injury update after WWE had to cancel his WrestleMania match - Reports

Rey Mysterio was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania. Unfortunately, his injury in the lead-up to the event meant that his match had to be canceled, and he was replaced by Rey Fenix. It has since been reported that as a result of his injury, he was in need of surgery. A further update on his condition has now revealed how he is doing after the surgery and what lies ahead for the star.
Mysterio was part of a six-man tag team match the night before WrestleMania, where he sustained an injury that kept him out of the event. It was reported that he suffered a torn adductor muscle during the match, and it was announced that he would go through surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.
As per a report by PWInsider, Rey Mysterio's surgery from earlier in the week was successful. The process of the surgery is done and the star has returned home to California to recover.
The star may take some time to recover and be back in the WWE ring again, given the injury and his age. A torn adductor muscle can take up to 12 to 16 weeks, but it can take less time as well, depending on its severity.
