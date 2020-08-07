Rey Mysterio's decision regarding WWE future reportedly revealed

There has been a lot of speculation as of late regarding the future of Rey Mysterio in WWE. It had been reported that the former WWE Champion was out of contract and had been working on RAW inspite of being not officially contracted with WWE. It was also said that there is great trust between Mysterio and Vince McMahon, which is why such a circumstance was allowed.

As per reports, Rey Mysterio had asked for a raise after his 18-month contract with the company got over. However, Vince McMahon wasn't willing to bump the offer given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Dave Meltzer has revealed on The Observer this week that Rey Mysterio will be sticking to WWE. There had been rumors that multiple promotions including AEW and NJPW were interested in signing Rey Mysterio. It was also believed that Mysterio would choose to join whichever company offered him higher pay.

Rey Mysterio staying with WWE?

Here is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted:

I can’t confirm pen to paper, but Rey Mysterio is staying, as was always the betting line outcome of this, but it’s as close to official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously Dominik is a big part of that deal. AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE’s per-match offer, but the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates. We don’t have a time frame past this new deal would be considerably longer than the previous (18 months) deal but not the five-years or longer deals that WWE has tried to get everyone on.

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik is getting a big push on RAW and will be facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. This could be a big factor in Rey Mysterio staying with WWE. He would want to secure the future of his son in WWE before he retires.