Rey Mysterio has taken some time off reportedly for a very interesting reason

Rey Mysterio has a plan, but he has to take some time off for it to come to fruition.

The WWE Legend is nearing the end of his in-ring career.

Rey Mysterio and Dominick.

Rey Mysterio didn't announce his retirement on the most recent episode of RAW, and that should not have surprised anybody. The WWE Legend cut a promo from his home in a segment that also saw Dominick make an appearance. Rey Mysterio's son sent a threat to Seth Rollins, and it seems that the WWE is finally building up towards Dominick's in-ring debut.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that one of the reasons why Rey Mysterio is taking some time off right now is to be closer to his son and to keep an eye on his development.

Rey Mysterio is helping Dominick get ready for hin-ring debut

Dominick has continued training for his debut during the pandemic despite there being some distance between him and the trainers. Rey Mysterio intends to get his son ready in time for the much-hyped in-ring debut.

Rey Mysterio is also nearing the end of his career, and he is eager to work with Dominick before he hangs up his boots for good. Mysterio understands that Dominick needs to be ready sooner rather than later.

Tom told Dropkick DiSKussions host Korey Gunz the following:

At the moment, there is a bit of a distance between him and his trainers because of the furlough and the people being released and because of the pandemic as it were, but he has kept training with his father, which is one of the reasons why Rey is taking this time off right now, why he's taken the time to go home so that he can work with Dominick, get him up to speed because it is getting closer because Rey Mysterio leaving the company or retiring is also getting closer. It was only an 18-month contract after all. And he wants to work with Dominick. So Dominick needs to be ready sooner rather than later.

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action selling an eye injury that he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins. Mysterio revealed during his recent RAW segment that he has no timeline regarding his injury and return, which hinted at a brief hiatus.

Dominick, however, called out Seth Rollins and he could be coming to RAW to exact revenge on the Monday Night Messiah. The in-ring debut could be just around the corner, and Rey Mysterio is trying to make sure that his son is prepared for the big occasion.