  • Rhea Ripley caught in unexpected issue after WWE RAW - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:14 GMT
The star was left in an uncomfortable situation (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was left in an uncomfortable situation (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley did not have the best time on WWE RAW this week. After a star's huge heel turn, she was left in an unfortunate predicament.

The star was facing Asuka in the main event of the night after weeks of arguments backstage, over her friendship with IYO SKY. Asuka was not happy with SKY's camaraderie with Ripley and made it clear, but that did not end the friendship between them. After weeks of Asuka demanding that SKY do better and pay attention to the Kabuki Warriors and not Ripley, things snapped.

The two of them ended up in the main event of the night. Rhea Ripley won, but that did not go well for her. Asuka sprayed her with the Green Mist after the match was done, leaving her a mess and writhing on the ground. Asuka and Sane followed with a beatdown.

According to a report by Fightful Select, it appears that something unexpected has occurred. The report stated that Ripley left her gear on while still completely covered by the mist. The report noted that a backstage source had described the mist as a "comical amount," and it was not expected to be as substantial as it was.

It seems that Ripley was stuck in a predicament where she could not get the mist off her in time to leave the venue.

Rhea Ripley's condition saw another WWE star attacked

Seeing Ripley in such a bad condition, IYO SKY rushed out to make her friends stop attacking her. However, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned heel and started to attack her as well, destroying their former friend.

The two stars tore her apart, leaving her crying and devastated, as she was at the end of her years of friendship and alliance.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
