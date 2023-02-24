Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair could headline WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are set to renew their rivalry in over two years as the two women will face each other at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. According to a new report, it is highly likely the two women could be closing the show on Night one.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley set a record at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when she crossed over an hour in the gimmick match, starting at Number one and going on to win the match. Fans were excited about a potential showdown against Bianca Belair, but The Eradicator had other plans.

In December 2022, Charlotte Flair returned to the company and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. According to a new report from WON, Ripley and Flair could be headlining WrestleMania 39 NIght 1. Check it out:

"There is no decision on the main event past an internal feeling that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley right now is the favourite. There is a push feeling for sponsors and political reasons after men main evented both nights last year it would be good for a women’s match to headline and the feeling Flair vs. Ripley is stronger than Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the spot. If there is Usos vs. Zayn & Kevin Owens, one would think that would be the other favourite." (H/T Cultaholic)

If the reports are true, it will be The Eradicator's first WrestleMania main event and The Queen's second at the event.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair previously faced each other at WrestleMania 36

In 2020, Rhea Ripley started the year as the NXT Women's Champion by winning the title from Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair also added another milestone as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Instead of going after the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship, The Queen decided to go after The Nightmare and her NXT Women's Championship after she defeated Bianca Belair.

The two superstars had a program that went on for months on RAW and NXT before the two met inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley lost the title to Charlotte Flair.

In the following months, Flair defended the title on the developmental brand until she lost it to IYO SKY at NXT TakeOver In Your House 2020 and did not return to the brand for a rematch.

Who do you think should close Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes