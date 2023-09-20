Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and more WWE Superstars are set for a push - Reports

Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division on WWE RAW for a while and until Nia Jax showed up, it looked like no one would take the title from her anytime soon. According to a new report, several superstars are set for a push on both brands in the coming year.

Over the past few years, WWE has focused on expanding its market by hosting premium live events all over the world. The company has also given superstars from all across the globe a chance to compete for their organization, whether it is on the developmental brand or the main roster.

According to a new report from BWE, several stars such as Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed will be getting a push in the following year as the company plans on hosting a premium live event in Australia for the first time in over five years. Check it out:

"Several Australian superstars will be pushed in the lead up to the upcoming WWE event in Australia in early 2024 (BWE). #WWERaw"

All the above-mentioned Superstars have Australian roots and the company would like to feature hometown heroes heading into a premium live event in early 2024.

Rhea Ripley recently defended her WWE Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley did the impossible when she lasted over an hour during the Women's Royal Rumble match and won the entire thing. She went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

After returning to Monday Night RAW with the SmackDown Women's Championship, the company decided to introduce new titles for the women's division and The Eradicator of The Judgment Day became the new Women's World Champion.

However, fans have criticized her title reign ever since she got the new belt. She has had only a handful of defenses on weekly television and premium live events over the past few months.

Last week, she defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez for the second time in a month and won after Nia Jax interfered and cost Rodriguez the match. Later, Jax attacked Rhea Ripley as well to close the show.

