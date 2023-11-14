Rhea Ripley joins Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and five other male superstars in Elite WWE list - Reports

It looks like WWE considers Rhea Ripley at the same level as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and six other male superstars, according to a report. The report revealed a list of talents that the promotion is advertising for the holiday season.

The holiday season is upon us, and it marks one of the best times for WWE to move their merchandise. The promotion would want to capitalize on the momentum of some of the most popular superstars in the company to increase sales of their inventory.

According to Wrestle Ops, WWE has identified nine WWE Superstars that they want to promote merchandise during the holiday season. The list includes names such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens.

"Cody Rhodes is being used by WWE (solely) to showcase the top selling Superstars for merchandise in 2023, in an official capacity, whilst advertising for the holiday season. Some others showcased by WWE (in no particular order): Roman Reigns, LA Knight, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens," WrestleOps tweeted.

What is the connection between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley?

In the period of a couple of months, the landscape of WWE has changed drastically. After Jey Uso officially parted ways from Roman Reigns' Bloodline and SmackDown, The American Nightmare brought him back to WWE as a part of the red brand.

On WWE RAW, The Judgment Day was the first stable to make a move for Jey Uso, but he didn't oblige and kicked the members in the face. However, Jey seemingly liked Rhea Ripley, whom he is often seen flirting with.

During The Tribal Chief's absence following SummerSlam, it looked like Paul Heyman had joined forces with The Judgment Day to ensure that The Bloodline's biggest problem at the time, John Cena and LA Knight, were taken care of. But whenever the villainous stable tried to outnumber them, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would run in to help them.

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, the WWE Universe will witness Team Rhodes (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn) take on The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match.

