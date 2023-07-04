Rhea Ripley to potentially face 32-year-old WWE star at SummerSlam - Reports 

With SummerSlam fast approaching, it has been reported that Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Last night on RAW, the Australian retained her title against Natalya in a highly entertaining matchup. After the contest, the new women's tag team champions, Raquel and Liv Morgan came down to the ring to stop Ripley from assaulting Natalya.

Following their brief interaction on RAW, a recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio stated that it now looks "like they’re going to do Rhea vs Raquel" at SummerSlam.

Since defeating Charlotte Flair for the gold at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has defended her title against top stars like Natalya and Zelina Vega.

Who does Rhea Ripley want to face in WWE?

Having been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017, the 26-year-old has wrestled many big names, such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks.

Speaking on After The Bell with Corey Graves, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion was asked which legends she would be open to facing in a one-on-one match in the future.

"I think one of the main ones is, I want my singles match with Beth Phoenix. I want my singles match, not a tag, a singles. But if she doesn't fit the mold of what we're going with, and we're going with first time ever, I want to say Lita. I think that would be a lot of fun." (H/T Wrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

In recent years, Lita and Beth Phoenix have shown that they are still capable of competing with the best that WWE has to offer today, with both women having competed in the ring earlier this year.

Who will be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

