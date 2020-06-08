Rhea Ripley could reportedly head to RAW

What does the future of the former NXT Women's Champion hold?

Rhea Ripley has already appeared on RAW in the past during her feud with Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley may be on her way out of NXT following last night's loss

NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended on a brilliant note with Io Shirai finally defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship. But where does this leave Rhea Ripley, someone who was pushed to the top of NXT's women's division late last year? Well, it's likely that there has been a "change in the plans" for her.

As per Kristen Ashly of Bell to Belles, there are ongoing rumblings regarding Rhea Ripley's standing in the company. Ashly also stated that last night's triple threat match was meant to tell a lot about the status of the three involved superstars. In case you missed it, Shirai pinned Ripley to win the match.

NOT an official report, but some interesting murmurs:



I was told there were some rumblings going on about Rhea's standing in comp.



"Plans change" is true in a lot of ways, they say.



Also said 3-way matches are very telling, and the ending can say a lot about their standing. — Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) June 8, 2020

Is Rhea Ripley RAW bound?

Pondering the future of the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion leads to some interesting scenarios. She made the official jump from NXT UK to NXT last year and put an end to Shayna Baszler's incredibly long title reign a few months later. Then, she was challenged by the Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

After a prominent showing at WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley ended up dropping the NXT Women's Championship to The Queen. After a few weeks' hiatus, she returned to the Black and Gold brand and resumed her feud with Charlotte Flair.

However, now that The Nightmare has failed to regain her title, what does the future hold for her? As per Kristen Ashly, Becky Lynch's absence has left a void on the Red brand, and Ripley is rumored to be in line to fill that void. Prior to that, plans were for Io Shirai to make the jump, but to SmackDown.

Again, rumblings & NOT confirmed:



I'm told was Io was set to move up to Smackdown.



But when Becky left Raw, they decided they needed someone there, and Rhea might have taken the pin because she'll be the one to leave for Raw.



Not double confirmed. But it totally makes sense. https://t.co/5435557Z1W — Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) June 8, 2020

It will be interesting to witness Rhea Ripley's career arc over the next few weeks. Everything about the 23-year-old screams "Superstar" and she has already proven that she can hang with the best.