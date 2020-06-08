Rhea Ripley could reportedly head to RAW
- What does the future of the former NXT Women's Champion hold?
- Rhea Ripley has already appeared on RAW in the past during her feud with Charlotte Flair.
NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended on a brilliant note with Io Shirai finally defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship. But where does this leave Rhea Ripley, someone who was pushed to the top of NXT's women's division late last year? Well, it's likely that there has been a "change in the plans" for her.
As per Kristen Ashly of Bell to Belles, there are ongoing rumblings regarding Rhea Ripley's standing in the company. Ashly also stated that last night's triple threat match was meant to tell a lot about the status of the three involved superstars. In case you missed it, Shirai pinned Ripley to win the match.
Is Rhea Ripley RAW bound?
Pondering the future of the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion leads to some interesting scenarios. She made the official jump from NXT UK to NXT last year and put an end to Shayna Baszler's incredibly long title reign a few months later. Then, she was challenged by the Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.
After a prominent showing at WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley ended up dropping the NXT Women's Championship to The Queen. After a few weeks' hiatus, she returned to the Black and Gold brand and resumed her feud with Charlotte Flair.
However, now that The Nightmare has failed to regain her title, what does the future hold for her? As per Kristen Ashly, Becky Lynch's absence has left a void on the Red brand, and Ripley is rumored to be in line to fill that void. Prior to that, plans were for Io Shirai to make the jump, but to SmackDown.
It will be interesting to witness Rhea Ripley's career arc over the next few weeks. Everything about the 23-year-old screams "Superstar" and she has already proven that she can hang with the best.Published 08 Jun 2020, 15:24 IST