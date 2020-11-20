Rhea Ripley's WWE future possibly revealed after injury

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars to be a part of the show. However, it appears that she may not be part of WWE NXT for much longer, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc), there is backstage 'talk of Ripley moving to the main roster'. This week's show saw Rhea Ripley face the current WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, and lose clean. It appears that her time in NXT may be done.

What has further added to this speculation is the fact that Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai embraced each other after the match, indicating that their storyline together was at an end.

Rhea Ripley injured after WWE NXT

WWE recently reported that Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai were both listed as a part of WWE NXT's injury report this week following their main event match. Io Shirai was reported to have a 'sore neck' while Rhea Ripley is dealing with quite a few 'contusions' as well as abrasions on both ears.

Rhea Ripley has already had matches with main roster stars, with her challenging Charlotte Flair, and actually facing her at WrestleMania 36. On that occasion, Charlotte Flair was able to defeat Rhea Ripley.

Earlier in the year, Rhea Ripley talked about her match with Charlotte Flair as well.

"The momentum that I had before winning the NXT Women's Championship was incredible," Ripley said. "I was doing absolutely everything and anything. And then once I became NXT Women's Champion, I was on top of the world. I got to celebrate in the ring with all the fans in attendance, and a lot of people come backstage and it was a really magical moment. And it honestly felt like my own little mosh pit. From then to go into WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair, that's incredible as it is, that is just a huge bucket list thing, right there ticked off. First of all, I wanted to wrestle Charlotte for a long, long time. Second of all, it was the first time that a NXT Championship had been defended at WrestleMania, so that was amazing as it is. That's in the history books forever."

At this point, it's not clear when or if Rhea Ripley will be moving on to the main roster, but when it does happen, she could create an impact on any division that she was a part of.