Rhea Ripley set to defend Women's World title against current champion at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Rhea Ripley has not been a very active champion ever since winning the SmackDown Women's title at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, she could put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam if a recent report is to be believed.

The Eradicator has been absolutely dominant inside the squared circle over the last year and a half. She defeated Charlotte Flair at the Showcase of Immortals to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which she only defended on TV programming on a couple of occasions. She was later presented with a new belt, which is similar to that of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title.

While Rhea has been more involved with her fellow Judgment Day members' feuds, she is expected to be in action at SummerSlam. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, The Eradicator could face current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez at the event.

Raquel and Liv Morgan recently won the Unified Women's Tag Titles at Money in the Bank after Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey. The duo is also slated to put their title on the line against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville down the line.

Rhea Ripley retained her title against Natalya on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was in action on this week's RAW, where she once again faced off against Natalya. The last encounter between the two was a humiliating experience for the BOAT as she lost in 70 seconds on her birthday. However, Natalya put on a good fight this time and took the champion to her limits. But in the end, Mami was able to come out on top.

Rhea Ripley has been on a winning streak lately, with her last singles loss coming against Liv Morgan in May 2022. However, Raquel is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from The Eradicator. The duo last faced off on TV programming when they were part of NXT, with Rodriguez emerging victorious in a Last Woman Standing match. However, a lot has changed since then, as Mami is now at the top of the WWE's women's division.

Who do you think will win in the potential match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

