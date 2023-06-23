Rhea Ripley will reportedly face former rival for the first time in over two years at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Rhea Ripley is currently at the top of the women's division on WWE RAW after she received the new Women's World Championship. According to a new report, the company has big plans for Mami over the summer as she is set to defend her title against former rival Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley set records at the Royal Rumble and won the match. She later picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All due to their history. Flair had previously defeated Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, the tables were turned at the year's event, and Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Queen. According to a new report from Xero News, the company has long-term plans for Mami, and she will face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

"Raquel vs Rhea at Summerslam," tweeted Xero News.

Last week, the two stars had an intense staredown on Monday Night RAW after Mami brutally attacked Natalya ahead of their scheduled match. In 2021, Ripley faced Rodriguez in a Last Woman Standing match before leaving the brand.

Rhea Ripley is yet to defend her WWE Women's World Championship

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the Draft, The Judgment Day and Mami were all drafted to Monday Night RAW while then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was taken by SmackDown. However, both champions made the switch with their brand-exclusive titles and defended them at premium live events.

The company provided no explanation for this until after WWE Night of Champions. Earlier this month, The Eradicator became the new Women's World Champion, and the lineage of the SmackDown Women's Championship remained.

Unfortunately, Mami has not defended the new title yet. Last week, she was advertised to defend it against Natalya in a rematch. Sadly, the champion took out the challenger before the match.

Do you want to see Mami vs. Big Mami Cool at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes