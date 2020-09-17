A few days ago, WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, reported that one of WWE's talents wasn't willing to re-sign with the company once his/her contract expires. The report shocked many fans and caught everyone's attention immediately. The WWE Universe began speculation on who the talent in question may be. After a lot of digging, Ricochet's name popped up, and he may be the star set to leave WWE.

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020

Is Ricochet leaving WWE?

Ricochet signed with the WWE in 2018. He was easily one of the hottest stars to perform on NJPW and Lucha Underground. On his debut for WWE under the NXT banner, Ricochet fought in the Six-Man Ladder Match to determine the inaugural North American Champion. Adam Cole went on to win that match.

In the subsequent months, Ricochet feuded with Cole and eventually won the North American Championship in the WWE. Ricochet's reign as Champion came to an end after 161 days when he lost the Title to Johny Gargano. In NXT, Ricochet also won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, when he teamed up with Aleister Black.

Ricochet made his main roster debut in 2019. he was initially pitted in the feud between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley while the two fought for the Intercontinental Championship. Later on in the year, Ricochet beat Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. But his reign was cut short at 21 days when AJ Styles defeated him.

Earlier this year, Ricochet faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Super ShowDown. The Beast Incarnate squashed Ricochet in less than two minutes that night.

Now, SoDuTw on Twitter is reporting that Ricochet is the WWE talent that WresteVotes was talking about in its report a few days ago.

I've received a number of messages saying that the Wrestlevotes report is indeed about Ricochet. Early days and isn't able to be formally reported yet but yeah. Absolutely no one is surprised. https://t.co/iJZgRYm9Zh — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) September 17, 2020

