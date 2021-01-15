Ricochet's WWE contract expiring in 2024, Details of AEW offer for another Top Superstar

Ricochet has been in the news lately over reports of his contract expiration and rumored WWE departure. Ricochet took to Twitter to squash the rumors, and now, Dave Meltzer has revealed more details on Ricochet's contract situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reported that Ricochet's WWE contract expires in the summer of 2024. The former NXT Superstar signed a new WWE deal when he was called up to the main roster in 2019.

As he signed his new deal before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricochet secured a lucrative 5-year contract. WWE was trying to keep its talent from joining AEW at that time, and they splashed a lot of money to lock its talent down to long-term deals.

COVID-19's effect on WWE's new contract offers, AEW's offer to Rey Mysterio

The situation has changed drastically due to the pandemic, as the current deals being offered are way lower than before. It was also reported that barring Rey Mysterio; most other offers are relatively low.

WWE went 'above and beyond' in Rey Mysterio's case as AEW matched Vince McMahon's previous offer to sign the legendary luchador.

Meltzer added that WWE is reportedly offering $250,000 a year for Superstars who have not made a name for themselves. There is also no possibility of talent exceeding their downside as there are no live events or PPV bonuses. The new deals reportedly range between three to five years.

Ricochet and RETRIBUTION.

The threat from AEW meant that WWE managed to get Ricochet on a long contract. As things stand, Ricochet still has three years left on his contract.

Ricochet has been embroiled in a storyline with RETRIBUTION, wherein the faction has tried to force him into the group. Ricochet has rejected all proposals, and he has been beaten down every week on RAW.

The former United States Champion's WWE career hasn't indeed taken off ever since he moved to the main roster. During a recent RAW Talk episode, Ricochet even got emotional while talking about his position in WWE.

Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018, and while he is one of the best high-flyers in the company, the former Lucha Underground star has found it challenging to cement his place in the top half of the card.

Could 2021 be a better year for the talented performer?