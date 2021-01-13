Riddle has reportedly not signed a new contract with WWE

There were multiple reports stating that Riddle was offered a new contract by WWE recently. The same reports suggested that although Riddle was unwilling to sign at first, some changes in the contract led to him signing a new deal. However, those reports may be untrue as it is now being said that the former NXT star has not signed a new contract with WWE.

Riddle has become an important part of WWE RAW of late, and it seemed as though he would be getting a major push. However, his decisive loss to Bobby Lashley on RAW this week has added to speculation that The Original Bro may not continue with WWE once his contract expires.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live stated that Riddle has not signed a new WWE contract despite some reports suggesting that he did. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

''Remember when they offered him a new deal? I don’t think he’s signed yet. Just want to throw that out there,” said Alvarez.

Riddle's future with WWE

Riddle

Fightful Select had reported previously that Riddle was offered a contract by WWE, which he did not like. However, The King of Bros eventually signed a new contract after some changes were made to it.

Given that there is still confusion over Riddle's status with WWE, there is a slight chance that The Original Bro may not even be looking to re-sign with the company. However, it could also just be a case of Riddle trying to get a better contract before he finally agrees a new deal.

Riddle is currently paired with Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW, and the team is being called 'The Hardy Bros'. Although it was believed to be a makeshift team initially, it looks like we might see more of the new duo on Monday Nights each week.

Do you think The Original Bro should re-sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!