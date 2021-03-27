Riddle was not supposed to win the US title, WWE's original pick revealed 

Riddle will go into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE United States Champion, and the Original Bro is expected to defend the title against Sheamus. While Riddle would be glad to have a lucrative title match at WrestleMania 37, the RAW Superstar will also count himself lucky to be in the spot.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE's original plan was not for Riddle to win the United States Championship.

The initial booking plan was for Keith Lee to win the United States title in a triple threat match at Elimination Chamber. WWE had booked Keith Lee to face then-champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a three-way title match at the Elimination Chamber.

WWE's creative plan was for Lee to pin Riddle and win the championship. The booking decision would have also protected Bobby Lashley as WWE had earmarked him for a world title push.

However, Keith Lee was taken off TV due to health-related problems and replaced with John Morrison. Here's what Dave Meltzer reported in the Newsletter:

"Riddle's winning the U.S. title was not the original plan. The booked idea for the three-way was for Riddle to lose the fall to Lee, as a way to get the belt off Lashley since they were moving him to the WWE title and get the U.S. title on Lee. But Lee missed the show due to health-related issues and still hasn't returned."

Keith Lee sends a message to the fans during WWE hiatus

Keith Lee released a tweet a week ago amidst all the concern about his WWE status. The former NXT double champion thanked the fans for all the support and promised to return stronger.

Advertisement

"I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION"

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me.



For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support.



And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 18, 2021

Fightful Select recently noted that Keith Lee was actively trying to get himself cleared to return. WWE has not factored Lee into any storyline plans, but the veteran wrestler is expected to be back soon.

What do you think lies ahead for Keith Lee when he returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.