Ridge Holland tabbed as a "future WWE Champion" by people within the company - Reports

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has high hopes for Ridge Holland as officials allegedly see him as a future champion.

Holland was assigned to the SmackDown brand as part of the WWE Draft 2021, and his future on the main roster looks incredibly bright based on the latest backstage update doing the rounds.

Meltzer also named Austin Theory as another talent who has managed to grab the attention of the WWE management. Here's an excerpt of Meltzer's report from the Newsletter:

"The company does have high hopes for Holland, who some in the company have tabbed as a future WWE champion, as well as Theory, who is young and has a good look. I don't see it in Holland at this point, as he came across as a generic looking guy with generic moves who has a powerful looking body and is a legit athlete," revealed Meltzer.

Ridge Holland's career and rise in WWE

A former pro Rugby player, Ridge Holland began his professional wrestling training in 2016 and attended his first WWE tryout in the same year.

Holland competed on the independent circuit for a couple of years before securing a WWE contract in 2018. The English wrestler made his TV debut for NXT in a losing effort against Keith Lee in August 2018.

While Holland showed tremendous promise as a performer during his NXT run, a few injury setbacks derailed his ascent in the back and gold brand. Holland's last match took place on the September 28th episode of NXT, where he lost to Kyle O'Reilly.

The 33-year-old superstar joins a stacked SmackDown roster currently led by Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE booked the Draft to shake up the roster, and Holland was one of the many NXT talents called up to join either RAW or SmackDown.

Holland certainly has the look of a possible world champion, but will WWE's expectations from the superstar come to fruition in the future?

