Rob Gronkowski reportedly exercises release clause in his WWE contract

Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week, albeit in a pre-recorded video clip where he lost his 24/7 Championship to R-Truth. The segment saw Rob Gronkowski trying to make a Tik Tok video, but was blindsided by R-Truth, who finally managed to find him and rolled him up to win back the 24/7 title aka his "baby".

After weeks and weeks of struggle, R-Truth finally got his hands on the title and became a 36-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Rob Gronkowski signed a contract with WWE earlier this year in March and his 56-day title reign with the 24/7 Championship was the longest in the one-year history of the title.

In an interesting update, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc is exclusively reporting that Rob Gronkowski has exercised the release clause in his WWE contract. The reason behind this move is his return to the NFL to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming season. He was reportedly set to have a match at Summerslam this year, but that will not be happening now.

Rob Gronkowski in WWE

Rob Gronkowski made headlines in WWE when he jumped into the ring from the audience at WrestleMania 33 and helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Earlier this year, he returned to WWE and hosted WrestleMania 36 where he won the 24/7 Championship on Night 2 of the event by pinning his friend Mojo Rawley. He almost disappeared from WWE Programming after that with the 24/7 title, only to return recently.

Your @WrestleMania Host @RobGronkowski knows a thing or two about dropping the hammer on a championship Sunday...



Night 2 of #WrestleMania 36 starts RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/bAJvp9dp35 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020

Rob Gronkowski has been a life-long wrestling fan and has mentioned his desire to have one crazy match in WWE while speaking at a press conference.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for - And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

It is remains to be seen if we will see The Gronk once again in WWE.