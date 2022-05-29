Update on Roderick Strong's injury on WWE NXT

It's reported that Roderick Strong's injury is a part of the storyline.

Strong has played a pivotal role in The Undisputed Era. The star joined the group after he betrayed Pete Dunne and cost them the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He has been a commendable member of the stable and even won championships.

Last year, the group broke up which led to Strong finding his own way in NXT. After Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Riley left for AEW, he resigned from the brand only to return a few weeks later as a member of Diamond Mine. The stable was initially formed by Malcolm Bivens, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was reported that Roderick Strong hasn't been injured for real and it's just a part of the storyline. The injury was used to fuel the animosity between Strong and the Creed Brothers.

It will be interesting to see where the group goes as The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile have turned faces in their recent run. Without Bivens, Strong took over the group but has not truly been accepted as their leader.

Roderick Strong was scheduled to face Pretty Deadly

NXT 2.0 has seen a fresh batch of superstars trying to make a name for themselves and cement their legacy in the history of WWE. Strong has been a staple of the brand for several years and has achieved various championships in his run.

After the formation of Diamond Mine, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile joined the group and were managed by Malcolm Bivens. Over the past few months, the team became a fan favorite but came up short due to Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly made a statement by attacking the team and won the NXT Tag Team Championship in their first match on the brand. The two teams have been feuding for a while but Julius, Brutus, and Nile have been rejecting Strong since he returned, added Kemp to the group.

On last week's episode of NXT 2.0., Strong and newest member Damon Kemp were scheduled to face the champions. However, a training injury took the former out before the match. It will be interesting to see what role Strong plays as The Creed Brothers are set to face Pretty Deadly for the titles at In Your House.

