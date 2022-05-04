Roderick Strong reportedly denied WWE release 

NXT Superstar Roderick Strong has been denied his WWE release, new reports seem to suggest.

Strong signed with WWE in 2016 and has worked on their NXT brand ever since. During his time with the brand, Strong has won the North American, Cruiserweight and tag team titles.

He also found a great deal of success as part of the Undisputed Era, working alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. The group dominated the former black-and-gold brand for three years from 2018 to 2021.

Since 2021, Strong has been a part of the Diamond Mine faction. However, new reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that the former Cruiserweight Champion has asked for his NXT release but has been denied multiple times.

Reports suggest that WWE doesn't want to release Strong as he factors into their future creative plans. However, he has not wrestled on TV since April 7th, where he lost to Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK.

Roderick Strong is the only original Diamond Mine member left

Since his Undisputed Era stablemates left WWE and jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling, Roderick Strong has been a part of Diamond Mine.

The current incarnation of the group features the former North American Champion, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and Tatum Paxley. However, the line-up used to look very different, with Strong initially teaming up with Tyler Rust, Japanese star Hachiman, and manager Malcolm Bivens.

The release of Bivens this past week saw Strong become the only original Diamond Mine member to still work for WWE. It remains to be seen whether the former NXT North American Champion will feature on the brand's programming in the weeks to come.

