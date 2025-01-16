Roman Reigns appearances and the Bloodline have a big change; the two names involved backstage in WWE - Reports

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been a huge part of WWE for the past four years. There have been two names now involved backstage in the company, with one big name not as involved.

Roman Reigns has been one of the top stars in the company for some time and with the Bloodline, Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode have been the big names backstage producing their segments. Now, it appears that has changed somewhat.

As per the report by Fightful Select on their podcast, it was reported that Jamie Noble and Michael Hayes are the two names backstage who are involved in the Bloodline segments and producing them. For a while, Hayes was not available as he went on a short break, with Jamie Noble producing several segments. Since he's returned, the two stars are both working on the segments.

Before this, Michael Hayes was helped by Bobby Roode in producing these segments, with him taking a leading role. It appears this has now somewhat changed with Jamie Noble taking a bigger role in these segments.

With this being the case, there have not been huge noticeable changes in the style of the segments so far, but with Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see if this happens. With such a big change happening backstage, it might not be unexpected.

