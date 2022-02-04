×
Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch's opponents for next year's WrestleMania revealed - Reports

WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch
Shiven Sachdeva
Modified Feb 04, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Rumors

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. And now, it looks like even bigger things are being planned for The Tribal Chief, as he is set to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39. Another big match being planned for the show is Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at Royal Rumble this year and won the match. She is yet to choose who she will face at this year's WrestleMania. It is likely that she will pick SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair this year and then go on to face Becky Lynch next year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE wants WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to be the biggest WrestleMania ever. For that, they are planning to have The Rock finally make his in-ring return after years of absence.

''The idea is to lead to the biggest WrestleMania ever in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, with Reigns vs. The Rock and Becky Lynch vs. Rousey,'' said Meltzer.

Will The Rock return for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Dave Meltzer stated that The Rock is slated as Roman Reigns' opponent for next year's WrestleMania. However, there is a chance that plans might have to change in case there is some change in The Rock's schedule.

''Of course a million things may happen between then and now and with Dwayne Johnson’s schedule, it may not be possible. And given things change constantly in WWE, a million things could happen regarding Rousey or Lynch over the next year plus. But Rousey’s current deal with WWE at press time was to be a regular on the Smackdown brand, be a regular part of WWE through at least the 2023 WrestleMania if not longer,'' said Meltzer.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the match between Roman Reigns and his cousin The Rock. Hopefully, we will finally get to watch the spectacle at WrestleMania 39.

