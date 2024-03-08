Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could allegedly miss a major WWE PLE

WrestleMania 40 isn't even out of the way yet, and WWE fans are already discussing the events after April. It seems like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could miss Money in the Bank, based on the company's recent advertisements for the show.

The road to WrestleMania 40 is filled with twists as the story is between the heel Samoans and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. While Rhodes is slated to get his rematch against Reigns on Night Two of the Show of Shows, a proposed tag team match could have massive implications for the world title main event clash.

It's beyond doubt that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are two of WWE's biggest names, and it is rather odd that they aren't currently advertised for Money in the Bank.

WWE recently announced that MITB will take place on July 6 in Toronto, and it's interesting to note that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are not on the promotional material. The WWE stars aren't on the official MITB poster, and one glance at the event page also shows no trace of Rhodes and Reigns, possibly hinting towards their unavailability for the show.

The Money in the Bank weekend schedule.

Of course, the cards are subject to change, and the stars currently shown on the posters could also give Money in the Bank a miss for different reasons.

However, with Money in the Bank set to happen two months after WrestleMania, the alleged absence of Reigns and Rhodes could be a telling sign of what's to come at the two-night event in Philadelphia.

WWE is stacking the odds against Cody Rhodes as he looks to finish his story

The top storyline for WrestleMania this year is one of the best angles WWE has offered in years.

The Rock is back on TV and is taking fans on a ride as a heel. The Great One has even arguably overshadowed Roman Reigns and looks like the real leader of The Bloodline.

As seen on the last SmackDown episode, The Rock issued a challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a tag team match. If he and Roman Reigns lose to the babyfaces, then Rhodes vs. Reigns on the second night will be devoid of The Bloodline.

However, a win for The Rock and Reigns would make The American Nightmare's goal to dethrone the Tribal Chief a massively difficult task, even with Seth Rollins' support. The Undisputed WWE Universal Title match will be 'Bloodline Rules' if Rollins and Rhodes fail to win.

Cody Rhodes fell short of defeating Roman Reigns the last time around, and even though the obstacles keep increasing, the former AEW star is heavily favored to finally conclude his story at WrestleMania 40.

